Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 304.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,805 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Cree worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,259,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $58,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,037 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Charter Equity started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

