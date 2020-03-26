Crew Energy’s (CWEGF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

