Crh Plc (LON:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crh Plc (LON:CRH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,172 ($41.73).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,175 ($41.77) price target (down from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. Societe Generale increased their price target on CRH from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of LON CRH traded up GBX 162 ($2.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,220 ($29.20). 2,029,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,550.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,796.63. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a €0.63 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.20. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

