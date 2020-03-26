Critical Contrast: Sintx Technologies (SINT) vs. The Competition

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sintx Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $90,000.00 -$8.65 million -0.01 Sintx Technologies Competitors $1.42 billion $151.26 million -46.78

Sintx Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies. Sintx Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sintx Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sintx Technologies Competitors 1152 3656 6038 350 2.50

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 782.35%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 39.05%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -657.71% -70.34% -44.54% Sintx Technologies Competitors -553.08% -106.56% -23.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies competitors beat Sintx Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

