Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Share Price

Headlines about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a media sentiment score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CEMATRIX stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.32. 50,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,145. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. CEMATRIX has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.59.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

