Critical Review: Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) vs. Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antares Pharma and Integra Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $123.86 million 2.99 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -224.00 Integra Lifesciences $1.52 billion 2.16 $50.20 million $2.74 14.16

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Antares Pharma. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma -1.64% -4.43% -1.75% Integra Lifesciences 3.31% 16.90% 7.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Antares Pharma and Integra Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 1 1 3.50 Integra Lifesciences 0 5 4 0 2.44

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.54%. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $63.90, suggesting a potential upside of 64.73%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Integra Lifesciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats Antares Pharma on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

