Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,288. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $324.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

