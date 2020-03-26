Crowdstrike (CRWD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

3/24/2020 – Crowdstrike had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2020 – Crowdstrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Crowdstrike had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

3/20/2020 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Crowdstrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Crowdstrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

3/13/2020 – Crowdstrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Crowdstrike was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Crowdstrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

2/5/2020 – Crowdstrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.27. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $62,930.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $76,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,611,052 shares of company stock valued at $299,341,661.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 675.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

