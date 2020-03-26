CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,848 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.