CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,856. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.