CrypticCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,149.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $212,913.68 and approximately $1,149.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00479056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00111765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00082480 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

