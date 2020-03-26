Cryptopay Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $147.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.04600582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00063066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037090 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010696 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003470 BTC.

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,578 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

