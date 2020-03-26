CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 27th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSPI. TheStreet downgraded shares of CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get CSP alerts:

In other news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 5.16% of CSP at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSPI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 3,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,390. CSP has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.08.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.