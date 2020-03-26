CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.09% of CSX worth $49,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

