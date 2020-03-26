CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 282,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.