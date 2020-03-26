CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 27th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CTI Industries stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,361. CTI Industries has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $3.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get CTI Industries alerts:

About CTI Industries

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.