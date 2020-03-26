Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 127,774 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 491,438.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 44,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,817,000.

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.54, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.70. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

