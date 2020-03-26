Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,041 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 690.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 103,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 82,415 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $321.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day moving average of $284.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total transaction of $1,090,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

