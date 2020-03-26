Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 15,708 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 283.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.40.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $181.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.20. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

