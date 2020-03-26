Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 41,200 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1,791.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

