Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 44,350 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of CDK Global worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in CDK Global by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

