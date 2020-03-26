Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,101 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 168.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after purchasing an additional 346,749 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.14.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $420.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $343.15 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

