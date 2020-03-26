Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1,511.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,988 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

NYSE OC opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

