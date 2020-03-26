Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,751 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

