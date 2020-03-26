Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 245,159 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 1,369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,159 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of InVitae worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 330,646 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.07. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. InVitae’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $137,412.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

