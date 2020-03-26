Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 30,939 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1,735.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 57.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 292.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.71. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.