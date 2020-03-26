Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 64,612 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Legg Mason worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 247,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 47,180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,228,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 73,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

