Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 356.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,352 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21,681.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,123,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 2.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

