Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 300.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,610 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

LKQ opened at $20.00 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.