Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Simply Good Foods worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $2,016,030.00. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,442.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Simply Good Foods Co has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

