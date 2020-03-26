Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 281.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,602 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,297,000 after buying an additional 492,145 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

