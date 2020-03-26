Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 192.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in W W Grainger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.45.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $237.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

