Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1,106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Cinemark worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 930,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares in the company, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,064 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

CNK opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.