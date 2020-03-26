Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 218.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of CVS opened at $53.64 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

