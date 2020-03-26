Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

