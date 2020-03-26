Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 230.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of CONMED worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

NASDAQ CNMD opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.