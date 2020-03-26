Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1,831.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after purchasing an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,251,000 after acquiring an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

