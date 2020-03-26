Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 225.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,514 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $12.88 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

In related news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,758 shares of company stock worth $527,898 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

