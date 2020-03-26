Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Allegheny Technologies worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 407.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 916.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

