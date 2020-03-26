Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 264.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,401,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,544,000 after purchasing an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

