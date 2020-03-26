Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 6,645.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 758,042 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after buying an additional 281,008 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $99,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941 over the last three months. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DCPH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

