Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 797.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,003 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Independent Bank Group worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,183,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IBTX. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $120,846.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,300.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

