Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $4.91 Million in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, CLSA upped their price target on SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

