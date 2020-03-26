Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,381 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $92.60 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

