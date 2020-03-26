Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,023 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Coeur Mining worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,649,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,734,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,338,000 after purchasing an additional 384,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,278,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,788 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $66,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 42,217 shares of company stock valued at $156,840 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

