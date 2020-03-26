Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.