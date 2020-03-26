Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,505 shares of company stock worth $4,194,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.61.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

