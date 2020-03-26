Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 117,837 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1,274.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,837 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Momo worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Momo in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Momo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.