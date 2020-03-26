Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 221,406 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Flex worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 506.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at $114,069,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,152 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Flex Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

