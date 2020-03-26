Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 28,898 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 171.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,431,000 after acquiring an additional 170,087 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Carvana by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Carvana by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.90. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $115.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.